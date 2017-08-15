Immigration clients get scam email

Malware in an email purporting to be from the Cayman Islands Immigration Department was sent out Tuesday to various immigration clients, the Ministry of Immigration confirmed.

The email, originating from “Royal Cayman Immigration” – a department that does not exist – was sent from a bogus address and contained computer viruses that could harm the user’s computer or their company’s network, immigration officials said.

The email’s subject line read “new rules and regulations” for a number of immigration processes, including work permit and permanent residence applications. It then asked the recipient to “click here to review details” – a step that would active the malware, officials said.

Government officials said they were looking into how a list of Immigration Department client emails had been obtained and said no new laws or policies had been approved recently relative to any of the permits described in the email.

“If the Department of Immigration has implemented any new laws, regulation and/or policies, they will be posted to the official website,” the warning sent from the department Tuesday states.