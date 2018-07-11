The Cayman Islands Immigration Department has credited social media users with identifying a Saint Vincent man suspected of violating local work permit laws.

The suspect, who had been living in Lower Valley, Bodden Town, was deported from the U.K. before he came to Cayman, according to Deputy Chief Immigration Officer Gary Wong.

Mr. Wong said the department received a “number of complaints via social media” about the suspect’s identity.

“After learning of the situation, thanks to the public’s assistance, we sought confirmation from U.K. authorities and it was discovered that the man was in fact deported from the U.K. after serving time on an 11-year prison sentence for drug importation offences,” Mr. Wong said.

The man, who is not being identified because he has not been charged with an offense in Cayman, was arrested July 4. He was taken into custody on suspicion of making false representation to immigration authorities and being a prohibited immigrant in the islands.

Mr. Wong said the man would be removed from Cayman after the conclusion of his legal matters.