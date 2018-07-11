Luigi Moxam, trading as Cayman Cabana Ltd., appeared in Summary Court on Wednesday charged with offenses brought under the Pensions Law and National Minimum Wage Law.

Mr. Moxam, a restaurateur, told Magistrate Grace Donalds that he had met the previous day with a representative of his pension plan provider and the problems had arisen because of incorrect calculations.

He faces eight charges of failing to make contributions to a pension plan on various dates between January 2015 and June this year. One of the charges relates to himself.

There are also 11 charges of failing to pay the national minimum basic wage. Mr. Moxam told the court that he was meeting with an officer of the Labour and Pension Department that afternoon. He said it was not a question of paying; it was a matter of documents showing what the gratuities were.

There were seven charges of failing to comply with the requirement to produce documents as required by the Director of Labour and Pensions. The law requires employers in the hospitality industries to produce details of gratuities received during a month and the manner in which those gratuities were distributed. The information is supposed to be provided to the department within six weeks of the end of the month in a format approved by the director.

Asked how much time he needed to sort out matters, he suggested three weeks.

Crown counsel Emma Hutchinson did not object to an adjournment and the magistrate set the matter for mention again on Wednesday, Aug. 1.