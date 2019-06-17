The proprietor of Cayman Cabana pleaded not guilty in court Monday to seven counts of failing to make contributions to a pension plan and 11 counts of failure to pay minimum wage.

Luigi Moxam also pleaded not guilty to failing to provide a gratuities statement and providing false information on a trade and business licence. The matters are currently set for trial on 16 Oct., and for a case management hearing on 18 July.

Magistrate Valdis Foldats said that Moxam does not have to be present for the case management hearing, and he noted that the provisional trial date coincides with National Boss Day.

“That’s actually fitting for these types of offences,” said Magistrate Foldats.

Moxam pleaded guilty to failing to pay arrears contributions within the time given by the superintendent and to one count of failing to make contributions to a pension plan.

There was some discussion between the magistrate and Crown counsel over whether Moxam or Cayman Cabana should be the defendant listed in the case. That will be resolved at a later date.

Moxam also had a separate charge alleging four counts of illegal employment and another of making a false statement, but defence counsel John Furniss said he has paid a fee of $5,000 in that case.

“That usually ends the matter,” said Magistrate Foldats.

The defence is still trying to arrange documentation and payment on some of the matters, and there is a chance the cases will still be resolved without the need for a trial.

“It’s going to be a lot of paper if it goes to trial,” said Furniss.