Cayman instructor joins international martial arts group

Cayman Islands-based martial arts instructor Guglielmo Battaglia was officially initiated into the Martial Arts Team in Evolution International Organisation (MATE) earlier this month in Italy.

MATE was created by some of the top European martial arts instructors, Pascal Coulon of France, Alexis Mañas of Spain, Fabio Cavallaro of Italy, and Cosimo Costa of Italy.

The new instructors and official registered members this year include Battaglia, who teaches Mizu Ryu Ju Jitsu at his ‘Blue Iguana Dojo’ at the Cayman Islands Taekwondo Academy at Crown Square, Roger Wilkes of England, Ottar A. Vassenden of Norway, Mads Rask of Norway, Helder Nunes of Portugal, Luca Catania of Malta, and Txema Domenech and Enrique Pirretas, both of Spain.

The fourth annual MATE meeting involved three days of seminars, competitions and exhibitions.

Battaglia said in a press release that he was honoured to have been selected and officially registered “as part of an international organisation where sport is still shared with passion, enthusiasm and, above all, in a very friendly, family atmosphere”.