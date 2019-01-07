Luigi Moxam, the proprietor of Cayman Cabana, pleaded guilty to a number of labor-related offenses on Monday and not guilty to several charges of failing to make contributions to a pension plan.

Mr. Moxam pleaded guilty to seven counts of failing to comply with a requirement of the Director of Labour and Pensions to produce documents and one count of failing to provide a gratuities statement.

Defense counsel John Furniss said Mr. Moxam produced that gratuities statement, but not on time.

The defendant also pleaded guilty to failing to pay arrears contributions within the time given by the superintendent, but Mr. Furniss said that Mr. Moxam has since paid that sum.

“He is completely up-to-date with all requirements,” Mr. Furniss said.

Mr. Moxam pleaded not guilty to seven counts of failing to make contributions to a pension plan and 11 counts of failure to pay national minimum basic wage.

He also pleaded not guilty to providing false information on a trade and business license and entered no plea on a charge of making a false statement.

Mr. Moxam will next appear in court on Feb. 4.