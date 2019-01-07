Man who died while snorkeling identified

Police have released the name of a man who died after losing consciousness while snorkeling on Seven Mile Beach last week.

Gregory Scott Azeltine, 60, of North Carolina, was pulled unresponsive from the water off Seven Mile Beach in the vicinity of Tanager Way on Thursday.

Police said they responded to a call shortly before 2 p.m. that a snorkeler had lost consciousness while in the water.

He was reportedly pulled onto a nearby vessel where CPR was performed as he was taken back to shore, but he remained unconscious. Emergency Services were waiting on the beach and transported him to the Cayman Islands Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, officials said.

Last year, 12 people perished in Cayman Islands waters. All but one were adult tourists from the United States and nine out of the 12 were snorkeling at the time.