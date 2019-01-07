More than 3 inches of rain recorded Sunday

Thunderstorms dumped more than three inches of rain on Grand Cayman on Sunday, flooding local roads and reportedly affecting traffic at Owen Roberts International Airport.

Avalon Porter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said 3.3 inches of rainfall were recorded at the airport.

Airport spokeswoman Rhonda Verhoeven said she had no details on how airport traffic was affected. A request for that information received no response. However, passengers at the airport Sunday reported that some departing flights had been delayed.

Showers continued through Monday morning, but are expected to lessen Tuesday and Wednesday before a new system brings the chance of more rain toward the end of the week.

“A weak cold front should move into the area Thursday morning, which will give us a few showers and some more on Friday,” Mr. Porter said.

Thursday’s forecast is for a 40 percent chance of showers, increasing to 50 percent on Friday. Sea conditions are expected to produce only slight to moderate waves. Temperatures are average for this time of year, Mr. Porter added.