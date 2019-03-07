The Summary Court heard Tuesday that an employer has made substantial progress in reconciling charges against his company for failing to pay overtime and public holiday remuneration.

Lincoln Robinson, trading as H&A Maintenance and Construction, was charged with three counts of failing to pay overtime and four counts of failure to pay holiday remuneration dating back to 2015. There is also one case of failing to pay overtime that dates back to 2016, and one lone charge of failure to pay wages for 2018.

Mr. Robinson’s attorney, John Furniss, provided a receipt showing that his client had made restitution.

All of the charges dating back to 2016 have been accounted for, Mr. Furniss said, and now Mr. Robinson and the Office of Public Prosecutions have just one outstanding charge to handle. Mr. Robinson disputes one count of failure to pay wages worth $749, according to Mr. Furniss.

“It seems that’s near conclusion,” said Magistrate Valdis Foldats of the charges of failure to pay overtime.

Mr. Robinson was told to return to court on April 10 to finalize the matters remaining on the docket, but Magistrate Foldats gave him credit for taking care of his responsibilities to date.

“The one very significant case with numerous charges looks like it’s near completion in a positive way,” Magistrate Foldats said. “Well done in terms of finalizing one of the cases.”