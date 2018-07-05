Arson charged after West Bay house fire

Tommy Orlando Ebanks, 32, appeared in Summary Court on Thursday charged with arson after a house fire in West Bay on Tuesday, July 3.

Magistrate Philippa McFarlane told the defendant that arson is a charge that can be heard only in the Grand Court and she transmitted the matter there.

Defense attorney John Furniss said he was not making any application for bail, partly because Mr. Ebanks did not have a residence to go to at this time because he had been living in the house that was the subject of the charge.

Details of the charge are that, at 373 North West Point Road, without lawful excuse, Mr. Ebanks damaged by fire an eight-bedroom single-story dwelling house belonging to Jeff Kennedy Ebanks, intending to damage the property or being reckless as to whether such property would be damaged.

The charge sheet lists Mr. Ebanks’s address as the same address that is in the charge.

The next Grand Court date was discussed with Crown counsel Kenneth Ferguson. As a result, the magistrate remanded Mr. Ebanks in custody until Friday, July 13.