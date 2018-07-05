Woman injured in attack

An elderly George Town woman is in critical condition following an attack Wednesday night at a residence in Tropical Gardens.

Police responded to an 11:45 p.m. call of a serious assault and found an elderly woman who had multiple lacerations. She was transported to Cayman Islands Hospital where she underwent surgery.

An 83-year-old man known to the assailant has been arrested on suspicion of assault with intent to do great bodily harm and attempted murder. He remains in custody as investigations continue.