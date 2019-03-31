Water Authority plans service interruption

The Water Authority issued a public advisory Friday about a temporary service interruption that will impact customers in the Tropical Gardens area on Tuesday morning.

The service interruption will occur on Tuesday between 10 a.m. and noon and will impact customers who live in Sorrel Drive, Hibiscus Lane, Poinsettia Lane and Carnation Lane.

The interruption has been scheduled in order to facilitate upgrades to existing infrastructure.

Motorists are advised that there will be a partial road closure on Carnation Lane, and they’re asked to drive with caution to ensure their own safety and that of Water Authority personnel.