Man with machete robs food truck

A man armed with a machete robbed the Al La Kebab food truck in Red Bay Friday afternoon.

Police said the robbery occurred shortly before 1:50 p.m. at the entrance of Selkirk Drive.

According to police, it was reported “that a single man, armed with machete, attended the location of a local food truck and demanded money from the workers present.”

The robber made off with a sum of cash.

He was described as having dark skin, being of slim build, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and wearing dark clothing.

No one was injured during the incident.

This was at least the third time in nine months that the food truck in Red Bay has been targeted by robbers.

In July, shots were fired in the air when two masked men, one with a firearm and another with a machete, stole cash and an employee’s handbag during a hold-up at the food truck. In November, two men, one armed with a gun, held up the truck and made off with cash.