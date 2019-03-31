Rotaract 5K raises funds for vocational grant

Rotaract Blue’s annual Fred Speirs 5K Walk/Run at SafeHaven last month raised $1,800 for a vocational grant.

Around 50 participants, most sporting the event’s signature navy T-shirts, took part in the March 24 run/walk.

The runners, walkers, and volunteers were supporting efforts of Rotaract Blue to assist young Caymanians, between the ages of 16-30, who are enrolled or accepted into a local or overseas vocational/technical skills course to excel in a non-traditional career path.

“Events like the Fred Speirs 5K Walk/Run are precisely why I joined Rotaract Blue,” said Brian Ogilvie, event chairman and professional development director of Rotoract Blue.

“I’m a huge believer in paying it forward and know I wouldn’t have made it far in my career without help, so this fundraiser represents the perfect opportunity to do just that,” he added.

All the funds raised will go towards the Fred Speirs Vocational Grant, which Rotaract Blue has supported since 2008.

The vocational grant was renamed in 2010 to honour the late Frederick Speirs, a teacher and Rotarian who was instrumental in its development.

Chief Officer Wesley Howell in the Ministry of Human Resources and Immigration said, “As a teacher, Mr. Speirs inspired many Caymanian students to aim for the stars.”

He added, “The technical and vocational scholarship in his honour helps students gain the skills necessary for them to secure employment, this matches the new [Workforce Opportunities Residency Cayman] Department’s mission of full Caymanian employment and makes the sponsorship an investment in the development of Caymanians.”