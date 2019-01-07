Brac gears up for fundraiser

Cayman Brac’s National Trust branch will hold its annual winter fundraiser, the Octopus’s Garden Party, on Saturday, Jan. 26, during the Heroes Day holiday weekend.

Proceeds from the underwater-themed event, which will be held at the Brac Trust House from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., will go toward the National Trust’s Habitat Protection Fund. Tickets are $25 and include food, entertainment, and a live and silent auction. Guests wishing to drink alcoholic beverages may bring their own to the function.

One of the organizers, Kathleen Bodden-Harris, said the party venue will be decorated to look like a reef. Guests are encouraged to wear costumes, but it’s not mandatory, she said.

Music from DJ Mark Knowlton will include the Beatles’ “Octopus’s Garden,” as well as plenty more hits from the 60s/70s and Caymanian music.

Sustainability and conservation will be at the center of the celebrations, with compostable paper plates, china, glasses and stainless steel utensils being used.

Ms. Bodden-Harris said, “We’re … very mindful of reducing our carbon footprint when we do our celebrations. Even our centerpieces on the tables are being made from [items collected during] beach cleaning, and using thatched fishes for our table tops.

“Organic waste is fed to the soldier crabs down by the beach. Typically, a function with 75-100 people will only yield one bag of garbage.

The live auction will take place at 8 p.m., after the winner of the “Split the Cash” raffle is announced. Raffle tickets will be available before and at the event, and people do not need to be present to win.

Call 916-3960 for tickets or more information.