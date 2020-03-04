Roaring ‘20s party benefits Brac Trust

Several dozen Brackers and visitors embraced the 1920s at a party held Saturday night to raise funds to support Cayman Brac’s natural habitats.

The Cayman Brac District Committee of the National Trust held the ‘Roaring ‘20s’ outdoor jam, which featured local food and musical entertainment, at the Brac Trust House in West End.

Helen LeRoy, Brac Trust secretary, said the fundraiser was successful, based on ticket sales and other participation. The amount raised was still being counted, she said.

The funds acquired will go towards the preservation of habitats for indigenous flora and fauna, and the preservation of historical structures on the Brac for the benefit of future generations, she said.

Auctioneer Doug Ross said the live auction went well, with items as diverse as a chocolate cake and gravel for yards up for grabs.

“Gravel does well every year, but this year people jumped all over it,” he said.

Despite the night being a bit chilly, Ross said the event was well received.

“I was impressed with the people that dressed in period costumes. It’s been a long time since I saw ‘spats’, a type of classic footwear accessory worn by men and women in that era,” Ross said.

Women donned flapper dresses, while a few men also embraced the 1920s theme, wearing coats and shirts from that period, with one gentleman sporting a typical ‘20s pencil-thin moustache and spats.