Heroes Day road closures

Some roads and junctions will be cordoned off in downtown George Town from Friday evening as organizers prepare to hold Monday’s Heroes Day ceremony.

Police said the roads will be closed from 6 p.m. Friday until 9 p.m. Monday to allow for setup and breakdown of the site.

This year’s Heroes Day ceremony will be held as usual in Heroes Square, in front of the courthouse. Vestrymen and justices of the peace who were instrumental in creating the Cayman Islands Coat of Arms more than 60 years ago will be honored at the event, as will companies that have been operating on island for more than 50 years.

To facilitate the celebrations, the following roads will be closed from Friday evening, but will temporarily reopen from midnight Friday to noon Saturday:

Fort Street, from Albert Panton Street to the clock tower at the junction with Edward Street;

Edward Street, from the junction of Fort Street and Dr. Roy’s Drive;

Albert Panton Street, from the junction of Fort Street to Kirk House.

In addition, Fort Street, between Harbour Drive and Albert Panton Street; Albert Panton Street between Kirk House and Cardinall Avenue; and Edward Street between Main Street and Dr. Roy’s Drive will remain open until 2 p.m. Saturday. After that time, they will be closed until 9 p.m. Monday.

Customers will have access to businesses and banking for establishments open on Saturday and the holiday Monday.