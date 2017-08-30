Cayman is preparing to shine the spotlight on sports as government gears up to host the 2018 National Heroes Day Awards.

Culture minister Dwayne Seymour, at a press conference Wednesday, launched the public nominations for the event. Nominations will be accepted from Sept. 1-30.

Minister Seymour invited people to nominate individuals for the following categories: Early Pioneer, Pioneer, Emerging Pioneer, Memorial Scroll and Long Service Award, which will be recognized at the National Heroes Day celebration on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, a public holiday.

Following the nomination deadline, the nominations committee will evaluate each submission. Mr. Seymour encouraged the public to include as much information as much as possible about their nominee.

“We have a long and proud history of sports achievements in the Cayman Islands and I am therefore delighted to pay homage to people who have contributed to our successes in this field,” Minister Seymour said.

“Whether young or old, or as competitors, fans or supporters, in fact, sports tend to bind us together and is part of the fabric of success as a vibrant stable society,” he added.

He said there were many “unsung heroes who spend countless hours coaching, running clubs, raising money for sporting events and filling other roles to let sports flourish. We must also pay tribute to people who put the Cayman Islands on the international sporting stage.”

The nominees do not have be Caymanians but must have made their contributions to sports in the Cayman Islands, he said.

Nomination forms are available at the reception desk of the Government Administration Building on Elgin Avenue or District Administration Building on Cayman Brac. Forms are also available online at www.ministryofhealth.gov.ky.