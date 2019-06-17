2019 CIFA Youth Football Leagues: Youth FA Cup finals take centre stage

In a day of unprecedented ‘doubles’, the 345 FC and Sunset FC clubs celebrated winning the Boys Under-11 FA Cup and the Girls Under-13 FA Cup, respectively. With the victories, 345 FC I secured both the 2019 CIFA Boys Under-11 league and FA Cup and likewise, Sunset FC Fuego won both the CIFA Girls Under-13 league and FA Cup.

In the Boys Under-11 FA Cup final, 345 FC I defeated rivals Sunset FC Warriors 6-1 in a rematch of the league final. Scorers for 345 FC I included Tomas Isabel and Danny Lyne (3), with the Warriors contributing to the score line with two unfortunate own goals. Jaxon Cover scored the Warriors’ lone goal.

In the Girls Under-13 FA Cup final, Sunset FC Fuego concluded their undefeated season with a hard-fought 6-5 penalty shoot-out victory over Academy SC. After scoring her club’s first goal in the 16th minute, Sunset’s Ashlyn Evans grabbed a second in the 47th minute to cancel out an Eva Bothwell 27th minute strike and a Taegan Williams goal in the 33rd minute to take the game into penalties.

With the score level at 2-2 following regular time, penalties decided the 2019 Girls Under-13 FA Cup winner. Both goalkeepers were in excellent form but the Fuegos emerged victorious, scoring four of their five allotted penalties, while Academy SC scored only three of their five penalties.

In the Boys Under-13 FA Cup quarter-final games, 345 FC I, 345 FC III, Future SC and Sunset FC secured their places in the semi-finals.

345 FC I were awarded the game with Cayman Brac FC (the Brac were unable to travel) while 345 FC I defeated Academy SC Stingrays 1-0 thanks to a Myron Cruz strike. Future SC got past Academy SC Jaguars 1-0 with Tyler Beckford getting his name on the score sheet and Sunset FC defeated 345 FC II thanks to goals from Jaxon Cover (2) and Jovi Tartakin. Culainn Lynch scored 345 FC I’s only goal.

In the Boys Under-15 FA Cup final, Cayman Athletic SC defeated Academy SC Blue 2-0 thanks to two goals, either side of half-time, from Shamir Seymour.

In the Boys Under-17 FA Cup semi-final, Future SC defeated Bodden Town FC.

The semi-finals of the Boys Under-13 FA Cup will be played on Wednesday, 19 June, and Thursday, 20 June, with the final scheduled for Saturday, 22 June, at 5pm at the Ed Bush Field in West Bay.

The Boys Under-17 FA Cup final between Future SC and Academy SC will take place Saturday at 6:30pm at the Ed Bush Field.

In addition, the Boys Under-11 league consolation game between Latinos FC and Cayman Brac FC is scheduled for Saturday at 11am at the Annex Field.