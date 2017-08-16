Emergency services responded to a 911 report of a vehicle on fire outside the Lobster Pot Restaurant on Wednesday just after 12:30 p.m.

Police officers ensured the safety of the public by diverting traffic on the North Church Street thoroughfare from Mary Street to the south, and from the Catboat Club to the north.

The Fire Department sent two trucks to the scene.

A police media officer said that after putting out the fire and examining the vehicle, officials determined that this was an electrical fire, with nothing suspicious seen at the time.

The roadway was cleared for regular use shortly after 2 p.m.