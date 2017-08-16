A dedicated garden for children is being created at the Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park in North Side.

Park officials and politicians broke ground at the Children’s Garden on Wednesday. The garden covers almost an acre and is situated between the Visitor Centre and the Heritage Garden.

One of the focal points will be the “Schoolhouse,” for all-weather teaching of students.

A large wooded area has already been cleared to make way for the Children’s Garden and site work is scheduled to begin in late November. The project is hoped to be completed by late 2018.

“The garden is a place for children to play and learn,” said park manager John Lawrus. An education area and open play area with a tree house and grow zone is also a part of the garden.

“Every school in the Cayman Islands will have their own little growing area,” Mr. Lawrus said.