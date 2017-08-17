FDA issues recall for brands Major, Rugby and Leader

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a precautionary, worldwide recall of liquid products under the brand names Major, Rugby and Leader due to possible bacterial contamination.

Anyone who has these products is advised to stop using them immediately, even if the items were obtained at a hospital or pharmacy in the Cayman Islands

Dr. Samuel Williams-Rodriguez of the Health Services Authority encouraged patients with these products to contact their physician or pharmacy for more information.

A full list of FDA product recalls can be viewed at https://www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/ucm571001.htm.