For Pastor Torrance Bobb, it was the elegance and style of Elsa Gordon that first caught his eye at the Pentecostal Tabernacle Choir. For her part, Elsa was swept off her feet by his nice manners and kind ways. But it is faith, love and family that have kept them together for 50 years.

The Cayman couple celebrated their golden wedding anniversary this week by renewing their vows in front of more than 200 friends and family from across the globe. During the three-day occasion last weekend, they not only celebrated 50 years of marriage, but also acknowledged their love for the Lord.

On the first day of the celebrations, the gardens at the grounds of the National Gallery were elegantly decorated in sunshine colors for guests.

Renewal of vows at the First Assembly of God church, followed by a reception at the Marriott Beach Resort ballroom capped the occasion.

Background

After they met in church, when he was a second year Bible school student, Torrance knew he had to wait for the right moment. He had met some obstacles on the way, but his motto was “Perseverance seldom fails,” so he mustered up the courage to invite her to his second-year banquet, and the rest was up to God.

After roughly seven months of courtship, Pastor Bobb asked Elsa to marry him, but she waited about three weeks to give him an answer.

Ultimately, she told him that marrying him would mean leaving her family in Edmonton, Canada, and not returning to her birth home of Jamaica. Plus, she was hesitant to give up her maiden name, Gordon, and take the name Bobb. However, she said yes, saying that he embodied everything that she had prayed for in a husband.

Throughout the marriage, Pastor Bobb has learned the truth of the old adage, “a happy wife is a happy life.” He learned to make time in different areas, such as listening to her, taking her out and spending quality time with her, said his son Wendell.

Mrs. Bobb says her husband is a caring, gentle man who has never once raised his voice to her, and who never lets her feel inferior. He inspires her to achieve her goals. But most of all, she says, his love for her is true.

The bond in their marriage is their love for each other and making God the center of their marriage, praying together, forgiving each other when there are misunderstandings, having great respect for each other and not taking each other for granted. They also communicate a lot.

At the renewal, the couple was serenaded by Gillian Seecharan of the Marionettes Chorale with “The Prayer.” Mrs. Bobb surprised her husband by singing “Because You Come to Me, with Naught Save Love.” Two of their original bridesmaids and the person who gave away the bride also participated in the renewal ceremony.

Two years ago, the Bobb children decided to plan this event for their parents, friends and family because of the unconditional love and support that they have given to them and so many others.

Daughter Lorraine said, “It was an honor for us to celebrate with friends and family who mean so much to us, and whose lives they have greatly influenced.”

Torrance Bobb is senior pastor at the First Assembly of God church on Old Crewe Road in George Town, where he has served for 17 years. The couple have three children, Kevon, Lorraine and Wendell, and five grandchildren.