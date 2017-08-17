A heavy truck hauling a load of sand tipped over and crashed at the Hurley’s roundabout Wednesday afternoon, dumping most of its large load onto the side of the road and the nearby Scotiabank parking lot.

No one was injured in the crash that happened just before 5 p.m. The truck’s driver told police that the tailgate came open as he navigated the roundabout in Red Bay, George Town.

The vehicle tipped over, coming to rest in the westbound lanes of the roundabout during rush hour.

Traffic heading into George Town was delayed for hours as police blocked the road and supervised the cleanup.

Wednesday’s accident echoed a similar incident, in nearly the same location, in April 2012.

In that crash, a large load of asphalt spilled across the bank parking lot as well. The driver of that truck hauling the aggregate was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.