BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS – American Airlines flight 2393 from Miami was the last plane into Barbados’ Grantley Adams International Airport on Thursday night, before operations closed to wait out what was then Tropical Storm Harvey.

Members of the Cayman CARIFESTA contingent onboard were relieved to make it to the island after hearing that some of the Jamaican representatives had flown out that same day, only to have their plane turn back because of the weather system.

The storm brought high winds and rain through the night, and although some parts of the island flooded, no extensive damage was reported.

The opening day parade scheduled for Friday was postponed until Sunday; however, organizers managed to give the green light to the live music showcase on Friday night. Swanky Kitchen Band played to a packed house, followed by Grupo Madera from Venezuela.

On Saturday, Cayman representatives manned their booths at the Grand Market, with local designers Isy Obi and Jawara Alleyne promoting their creations at their fashion booth.

Later that night, Bajan bass player Nicholas Brancker and his band took to the stage at the Bay Street Esplanade concert. Although there were intermittent showers, they did not dissuade the crowd from staying to watch Brancker, followed by Bajan group 2 Mile Hill and then Swanky Kitchen Band.

The Cayman culinary team flew in on Saturday night and will be participating in events throughout the coming week, as will the Cayman dance and theater troupes.

CARIFESTA, the Caribbean Festival of Arts, is a 10-day affair, promoting regional talent in the arts. This year marks the 13th staging of CARIFESTA since its inception in Guyana.

CARIFESTA runs through Aug. 27.