150 run to support Crisis Centre

More than 180 runners and walkers participated in a 5K/10K run Saturday morning to support the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre.

The Cayman Islands Institute of Professional Accountants’ (CIIPA’s) fifth annual charity event started and finished at Cricket Square. Participants in the 10K completed the loop twice. Volunteers from the Crisis Centre and CIIPA helped keep the course safe and participants hydrated.

The first male to cross the finish line in the 5K was Radz Intrepid, in 22:05, followed by the first-place female, Ava Hider in 22:14.

Top male and female in the 10K were Okeve Hamilton in 46:25, and Louise Carroll in 53:48.

Participants were treated to breakfast and raffle prizes, with gifts donated by various sponsors. Sheree Ebanks, chief executive of CIIPA, thanked the organization’s social committee, and particularly Claire Griffin, for organizing the event, and all of the sponsors.