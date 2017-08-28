50 years ago: Miriam Jackson obituary

In the Aug. 30, 1967 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, correspondent Darlene Owens wrote in her “This Week in West Bay” column:

“We regret to report the death of Mrs. Miriam Jackson, which occurred at the George Town Hospital on Aug. 19 after being in failing health for some time.

“She was born June 21, 1934. A quiet hard-working mother, before she died she left a wonderful testimony as a source of comfort to her bereaved family.

“Left to mourn her are: her husband, Carrol, 2 daughters, and 3 sons (ages ranging from 13 to 2 yrs), her devoted, broken-hearted mother Margaret Ebanks, 1 brother Stemila, at sea, and a host of other relatives.

“Funeral service was conducted at her aunt Mrs. Elbridge Ebanks’ home, by Rev. Ruth Bowman, and the mortal remains were laid to rest at the Boatswains Bay Cemetery.

“The family wishes to thank all who helped in any way during the illness of their beloved one.

“Mr. and Mrs. Lindy Haylock, who now reside in Tampa, Fla., are the happy parents of their second child and first son born on Aug. 14.

“Mr. and Mrs. Tom Parsons and daughter arrived from their home in Texas, where Mr. Parsons is a Minister of the Presbyterian Church. This is his wife and daughter’s first visit, and they are very much in love with the island.

“Rev. C.C. Carlman of the Caribbean World Mission arrived along with his daughters Peggy and Judy on Saturday, Aug. 19.

“Dr. Carlman told your reporter of a recent preaching mission in Baltimore where he preached to the First Baptist Pilgrim Holiness and Church of God congregations. He said he was real thrilled to see the good number of people from the Cayman Islands who came out to hear him, some coming from as far away as N.Y.C. to attend the meetings.”