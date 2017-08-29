Ten young people from Cayman Brac traveled to Grand Cayman for a YMCA summer camp and leadership program from Aug. 13-18.

The trip was made possible by a portion of the money raised for the YMCA at the Deputy Governor’s 5K Challenge in April. In addition to a ropes challenge course that will be built for team and leadership development, Deputy Governor Franz Manderson requested that some of the proceeds be allocated for youth on the Brac.

“We are delighted that the money raised by the 2017 DG’s 5K Challenge has benefited children in both Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac, and has made this trip possible,” Mr. Manderson said in a press release.

The visiting campers stayed overnight at the Prospect Youth Centre. YMCA organizers said the communal living helped the kids with their team-building skills, and gaining a sense of responsibility and independence. They participated in many activities during the day, including sports, arts and crafts, and swimming. In the evenings, they built a campfire, had games nights or went to the cinema.

Three of the campers who are between the ages of 13 and 17 were counselors-in-training, which is part of the YMCA Teen Leaders program.

“We were very excited to host the Cayman Brac campers, and to facilitate this opportunity to spend time with their Grand Cayman counterparts. We hope that lasting friendships have been formed and character-building lessons will stay with them always,” Gregory Smith, chief executive of the YMCA, said in the press release.”

One of the counselors-in-training, Chanielle Connor, said, “I really enjoyed coming here. I think my favorite part would be interacting with the younger kids, just learning how to teach them and be a leader to them.”

Camper Keira Bodden said her favorite part was making new friends. “I also enjoyed playing games and being active. This is the longest time being without my family, so the program has made me more independent.”

On the last day of camp, Nancy Barnard of the Deputy Governor’s 5K Challenge Committee, attended an assembly at the Field of Dreams to greet the campers, and was presented with a YMCA gift bag and cards drawn by the campers in thanks for the assistance from the 5K Challenge.

For more information about the YMCA, visit www.ymcacayman.ky or call 926-9622.