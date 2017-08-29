Dominic Dyer, a gifted student and athlete, is the recipient of Dart’s 2017 Minds Inspired William A. Dart Memorial Scholarship.

The scholarship, valued at up to US$40,000, is awarded annually to a Caymanian student who demonstrates academic excellence and is well-rounded in extracurricular activities.

Selected from a group of nearly 40 applicants, Dyer heads to New York City in September to study economics at Columbia University.

Dyer recently completed his A-levels at Cayman Prep and High School where he was president of the Student Council in his last year; Deputy Head Boy, leading a team of prefects and managing school assemblies; and House Captain during his last two years.

In athletics, Dyer most recently won gold and bronze medals at the 2017 CARIFTA Games in April in the 5000-meter and 1500m events, respectively. Cayman Prep and High School recognized Dyer as their 2017 Athlete of the year.

Mark VanDevelde, chief executive officer of Dart Enterprises said, “I am impressed by all of our Minds Inspired scholars. Their focus on success at such a young age is admirable, especially in Dominic’s case, as he demonstrated extraordinary time-management and prioritization skills. Even as he studied and excelled academically, Dominic – an accomplished athlete – maintained a rigorous training schedule, emerged as a student leader at school and participated in a number of philanthropic activities. These skills will serve him well as he balances his academic and athletic aspirations throughout college and later in his chosen career.”

In his free time, Dyer volunteers for Race Caribbean and assists with the administration of long-distance races in Grand Cayman. He also volunteers with Cayman’s ARK (Acts of Random Kindness) and the 345 Athletic Club.