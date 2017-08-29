Webb attorneys ‘conflict’ case heard, issue dismissed

Cayman’s Jeffrey Webb waived his legal right to “unconflicted counsel,” agreeing to continue with his current law firm, though it is also representing another defendant in the FIFA corruption case.

A hearing on the matter was held in Webb’s absence on Tuesday in U.S. federal court in Brooklyn.

The same firm, although not the same attorneys, represents another defendant in the ongoing corruption probe in which Webb pleaded guilty to seven charges in November 2015. The defendant, Jorge Luis Arzuaga, pleaded guilty in federal court to one charge of money laundering conspiracy in connection with the FIFA investigation and faces sentencing in January, the same month set for Webb’s sentencing.

According to federal court records, Webb, through his attorneys, agreed to continue with his current lawyers.

There are several potential difficulties in having the same counsel represent different defendants in a related case, according to court records. Chief among them is a concern that attorneys who receive privileged or confidential information on behalf of one defendant could not disclose or use that information to assist the other defendant.

Such conflicts can also be grounds for appeal.