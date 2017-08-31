New Credit Union chief appointed

Patricia Estwick has been appointed as the new CEO of the Cayman Islands Civil Service Association Co-operative Credit Union Ltd., known more usually as the Credit Union.

Her appointment became effective Aug. 1 after a competitive selection process, according to a press release from the Credit Union.

Ms. Estwick succeeds Corinne Glasgow, who is retiring as CEO of the Credit Union after ten-and-half years.

Chairman of the board of directors Michael Nixon said Ms. Estwick has been a member of the Credit Union for more than 38 years, during which time she volunteered her time and services.

“Specifically, she previously served on the board as a director and as treasurer in the 1990s. And over the years, she has offered her expertise in the areas of finance, audit, and risk management. Her voluntary service also included serving as Chairman of the Supervisory Committee and as a member of the Credit Risk Committee,” the press release stated.

Before taking up her appointment as the CEO of the Credit Union, Ms. Estwick worked as a financial consultant there, and before that was with the Cayman Islands Ministry of Finance.

For 17 years, she served as chief financial officer of a financial services group in the Cayman Islands.

She also worked for the Cayman Islands government for 19 years in various departments, culminating her public service career as the director of Internal Audit, Portfolio of Finance and Development, a post she held for five years.

She started her accounting career as an audit professional with Ernst & Young in the United States and in the Cayman Islands.

Ms. Estwick also has served on several boards and committees, including the board of Cayman Airways as director responsible for finance, and Pines Retirement Home board. She is currently a director of the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority and the National Insurance Company – CINICO.

Ms. Estwick grew up in George Town and is mother of two children – Jamaal, a Cayman Airways pilot, and Kiah, who is pursuing a law degree in the U.K.

Ms. Estwick graduated in 1988 from Pace University with magna cum laude honors in accounting, and earned her Certified Public Accounting designation in 1990. She holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Miami.

She has more than 25 years of experience in finance, audit and risk.

Treasurer of the board Christopher Goddard said that the retiring CEO, Ms. Glasgow, provided outstanding leadership and service to the members of the Credit Union, which now number 17,500, and also to the regional and international credit union movement.

Mr. Goddard said Ms. Glasgow will be missed, but “since she is a Credit Unionist at heart,” he said he is confident that she will continue to be involved in the Credit Union.