UPDATED: Two sought in robbery, shooting incidents

Police are searching for two men who they believe were involved in an armed robbery at the Red Bay jerk chicken stand and a separate assault on a man on Linwood Street in George Town on Saturday.

Shots were fired at both locations, police confirmed.

Following the armed robbery at 9:15 p.m. at the jerk stand near the Lighthouse School on Shamrock Road, the two suspects made off on foot with a quantity of cash. “While leaving the scene a number of shots were discharged,” police said in a statement. No one was injured.

Around 8:20 p.m. the same day, police were called to Linwood Street, following a report of a man being shot. However, investigations revealed the man had not been shot; he had been hit in the head with a blunt object. He also suffered lacerations to his arm. His injuries appeared to be non-life- threatening, police said.

The two men involved were seen running toward Burke Maude Plaza on Shedden Road. “It appears that a number of shots were fired before the two left the scene,” according to the police press release.

Police said the victim told officers he had no idea who would want to do him harm.

One of the suspects is described as being 6 feet, 2 inches tall and of slim build. The other is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall. Both were wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call 949-4222.