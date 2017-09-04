LETTER – Should gas stations sell alcohol on Sundays?

Regarding the August 30 article, “New Confusion in Liquor Board Controversy”: Regardless of whether an error was made, surely the fundamental question is whether gas stations in the Cayman islands are allowed to sell liquor on a Sunday.

Clearly this request would set a precedent. In my opinion, this gas station should never have been allowed to sell liquor in the first instance on any day of the week, due to its proximity to schools.

The sale of liquor by gas stations is not a good idea.

Nyda Flatley