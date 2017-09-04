Wall to be dedicated to heart survivors

The Cayman Heart Fund plans to install a Heart Survivors wall at the Cayman Islands Hospital and is seeking survivors to include in the project.

The heart fund’s board of directors hopes the display will highlight cardiovascular disease and its effects.

The wall, which will be unveiled on World Heart Day, Sept. 29, will celebrate the survival of people who have suffered a severe cardiovascular episode.

The Health Services Authority has approved the plan to install the wall, which will be on the main floor of the hospital, near the Ambulatory Unit.

“The Cayman Heart Fund board members hope to save lives with the wall display by bringing important attention to the Heart Survivors and offering lifesaving facts and information,” organizers said in a press release.

A committee is inviting nominations, which its members will review.

“Survivors are extraordinary people! They know what it means to have to fight for your life. The Cayman Heart Fund is searching for those survivors, the ones who have overcome the odds and are still forging ahead,” the press release states.

“We hope to save lives with our wall display by bringing important attention and awareness to our survivors’ struggles and offering lifesaving facts.”

People are invited to share inspirational stories that celebrate the life of a survivor.

The criteria for nominees are: The individual must have survived a severe cardiovascular episode; he or she must demonstrate a passion for helping and inspiring others with cardiovascular disease; and the person must live in Cayman or help others who live here.

Organizers said the nomination and support letters should “contain evidence and examples of the above criteria.” Each nomination must also be accompanied by a letter of support from the person nominating the individual, and include the nominator’s name, phone number, email address, details of how they know the nominee, and an explanation of why the person is a Heart Hero.

A wall celebrating cancer survivors already exists at the entrance of the hospital, featuring photographs of individuals in Cayman who have battled the disease.

To nominate a heart survivor and share an inspirational story, contact the Cayman Heart Fund for an application or visit caymanheartfund.com. Nominations can be emailed to [email protected] or sent by mail to Cayman Heart Fund, PO Box 30917, KY1-1205, Grand Cayman.