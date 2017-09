A boat was stolen from a dock near Dixie’s Cemetery in George Town on Sunday, according to police.

Police officers responded to a report of the stolen boat, which had been docked between the Wharf and Dixie’s Cemetery near Harbor View Condos.

The boat was last seen at 4 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3, and was discovered missing at 7:30 a.m.

The light blue-and-white, fiberglass vessel is 16 feet long, with a 28 horsepower Johnson engine and a steering wheel on the right side.