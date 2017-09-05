50 years ago: First storm of the hurricane season forms

In the Sept. 6, 1967 edition of The Caymanian Weekly, a precursor to the Cayman Compass, a story titled “Season’s first storm,” about Tropical Storm Arlene, appeared on the front page. Fifty years later, the first named storm of 2017 was also called Arlene, but appeared much earlier in the year – in April. There were eight named storms in 1967, the last being Heidi.

The page 1 story read:

“The first tropical storm of the present season, Arlene, formed in the Eastern Atlantic and was first reported on Aug. 30. The storm developed out of a depression that moved off the African coast several days before the indicated date.

“Tropical Storm Arlene travelled towards the west-northwest and then to the northwest over the ocean with maximum winds of about 60 miles per hour. Finally, on Sept. 2, Arlene recurved to the north and north-northeast and attained hurricane force with winds of about 90 miles per hour. This has been an open ocean storm since it never approached any land area close enough to affect it.

“Arlene passed about 440 miles to the northeast, off Bermuda, and to the southeast and not far distant off the Terranova coast, Canada.”