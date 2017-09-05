BREAKING: Grand Court judge arrested

A judge of the Cayman Islands Grand Court was arrested Monday night on suspicion of drunken driving following a crash on West Bay Road.

According to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, the one-vehicle wreck happened around 10:15 p.m. when the vehicle collided with a wall in the vicinity of Lime Tree Bay Road.

The driver, a 52-year-old woman, was arrested shortly after the crash, suspected of driving under the influence and careless driving. Her identity was not released by the police. She had not been charged at press time.

She was released on police bail overnight.

“The driver is a judge of the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands,” RCIPS noted in its statement.