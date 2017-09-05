Hurricane Irma swells to historic strength as nations brace for impact

Hurricane Irma strengthened to historic proportions and continued its trajectory through the Lesser and Greater Antilles on Tuesday, upgraded to a Category 5 storm. As it churns toward the eastern Caribbean, multiple nations are bracing for impact over the next 24 hours.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Irma had a maximum sustained wind speed of 185 mph, exceeded only by the 190 mph winds of Hurricane Allen in 1980. It is the strongest hurricane on record in the Atlantic basin and outside of the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico.

Several places in the Leeward Islands chain were expecting Irma to make landfall by Wednesday morning, and Puerto Rico is under a hurricane warning for Wednesday night. The Dominican Republic, the Bahamas and Cuba may also be hit as the storm arcs northwest to Florida.

The Cayman Islands are now squarely outside of the storm’s expected path. Avalon Porter, a meteorologist for the Cayman Islands National Weather Service, expects them to stay that way.

“It’s now moving west,” he said of Irma. “We expect it to kind of move more towards the west or northwest, which will basically take it up over the north of the islands and just north of the north coast of Cuba. If it keeps along that track, we would start seeing the effects of it on late Friday night.”

Cayman can expect rough weather over the weekend even as it dodges the worst effects of the storm.

“We expect mainly cloudy conditions, gusty winds, rough seas,” said Mr. Porter.

“The winds would start off on Friday out of the north and back to the southwest by Saturday evening. We expect the heaviest weather activity and the strongest winds to be over the Sister Islands. It could get pretty rough along the west coast. Seven Mile Beach may see some erosion.”

The conditions are more dire for some of Cayman’s neighbors. The sparsely populated island of Anegada in the British Virgin Islands chain staged an evacuation on Tuesday, and Monroe County, Florida, which includes the Keys, has issued a mandatory evacuation for all visitors starting Wednesday. Residents are likely to be evacuated Wednesday or Thursday.

Get a good look at Hurricane #Irma's eye with this visible imagery from #GOES16! For the latest info on Irma, go to https://t.co/cSGOfrM0lG pic.twitter.com/q4Q5UtPlIP — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) September 5, 2017

Miami-Dade County’s mayor said Tuesday that residents and visitors should be prepared to evacuate Miami Beach and most of the county’s coastal areas as Hurricane Irma heads toward Florida, The Associated Press reported.

Mayor Carlos Gimenez said the voluntary evacuations could begin as soon as Wednesday evening.

Evacuation will begin Wednesday morning for special needs residents. All Miami-Dade County offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott activated 100 members of the Florida Air and Army National Guard on Tuesday to assist in preparation for impact from Hurricane Irma. All 7,000 members of Florida’s National Guard will report for duty Friday in advance of the storm’s anticipated arrival this weekend.

Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands have both issued a state of emergency as Irma approaches.

A spokesman for Jet Blue corporate communications said they do not expect to see service to Cayman interrupted, but they also said they are monitoring the storm along with everyone else.

Cayman Airways announced Tuesday that it will waive the change fees for any customers who booked flights on or before Sept. 5 and are booked for travel between the Cayman Islands and Miami, Tampa or Havana between Sept. 5 and Sept. 12.

Alan Neesome, general manager for Sol Petroleum in the Cayman Islands, said he does not expect to see any fuel supply disruptions. Sol has multiple supply options beyond the U.S. Gulf Coast, he said, and a vessel is due to load in St. Lucia in the next few days and should be unaffected by Irma.

Increased storm activity

Tropical Storm Jose is forming right behind Irma and may continue on the same initial path before veering off into the Atlantic.

For McCleary Frederick, director of Hazard Management Cayman Islands, the increased storm activity is just a reminder that it’s never too early to be prepared.

“This is why we do all the drills,” he said. “This is why we do all the public education and awareness. We’re living out in the middle of the ocean in Hurricane Alley. While it’s been a few years we haven’t been affected, we always have that risk of a storm affecting us during the hurricane season.”

Mr. Frederick stressed that concerned residents can find information on Facebook and Twitter in addition to HMCI’s website, www.caymanprepared.gov.ky.

The organization suggests how people can be prepared and supplied for any crisis in storm season, and it also lists the many approved hurricane shelters that dot the Cayman Islands.

“If the storm was headed this way, there would be a time we’d have activated the shelters and put that information out to the public,” he said. “The message would’ve been the same. Prepare your property, prepare yourselves and your family. Make sure you’ve got all your stuff in order. We actually shouldn’t have to be doing this now.

“We just had Harvey pass by, and it’s been all over the media the destruction that that’s caused. Now we have one of the largest storms ever, bearing down on the Caribbean.”