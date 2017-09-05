Motorcyclist, pedestrian injured in separate accidents

A red and silver Zongshen motorcycle being ridden by a 23-year-old man collided with the back of a purple Toyota driven by a 57-year-old woman on Pease Bay Road, Bodden Town, shortly after 10 a.m. on Friday. Both were from East End.

The motorcyclist suffered a minor injury to his left leg and face, police said.

On Sunday, a silver Honda Civic struck a pedestrian who had walked into the road at Sea View Road, near Fiddlers Way, around 6 p.m. on Sunday, police said.

The man sustained minor injuries to his right arm and right foot. The vehicle had damage to the left side and a broken windscreen.