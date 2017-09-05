A man accused of striking another man with a hammer at a Savannah shopping center on Friday appeared in Summary Court on Tuesday.

Dane Dameon McPherson, 31, was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Defense attorney Jonathon Hughes did not apply for bail.

Crown counsel Scott Wainwright said the defendant and victim worked together at Foster’s Food Fair, and closed circuit TV footage of what had occurred in the incident was clear.

The wounding case was sent to Grand Court for mention on Sept. 22. A separate charge of carrying an offensive weapon remained in Summary Court and will be mentioned on Sept. 22.