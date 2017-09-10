Cyclists ride for PAWS

The third annual PAWS On Wheels event drew 86 cyclists on Sunday, Sept. 3, to raise money for the nonprofit group Protection of Animal Welfare Society.

The mission of PAWS is to alleviate the suffering of animals in need, particularly in the eastern districts of Grand Cayman.

The 10-mile ride started at 7 a.m. at the Lighthouse Restaurant in Breakers. The Cayman Islands Cycling Association supported the ride by ensuring the safety of the riders at intersections, and placing traffic cones and signs along the route. In addition, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service provided an escort for the convoy of riders as they made their way around the East End loop.

PAWS was founded in 2010 by Giuseppe and Susanna Gatta, Alex Stewart and Marleine Gagnon.

“We are so grateful for the continued support of the local cycling community, and all the businesses who lend their financial support to this event and our organization,” Mr. Gatta said. “With the number of animal abuse cases seemingly on the rise, the work of PAWS, and other charities like it, is more important than ever.”

The funds raised by the PAWS On Wheels fundraiser will go to support the nonprofit’s varied community efforts, which include: financial assistance to families whose animals are in need of veterinary care or pet supplies; a spay and neuter program; free community dog washes; and boarding for injured, abused, and/or neglected animals while they await adoption.