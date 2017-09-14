Cambridge University brings Shakespeare to local stage

One of Shakespeare’s most popular comedies, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” will be performed on the stage at the Prospect Playhouse Theater from Sept. 25-28.

The Cambridge American Stage Tour, also known as CAST, is once again bringing the Bard to these shores. Last year, it was “As You Like It,” and now Puck and the merry gang are ready to give audiences a laugh or three.

CAST is a major international theater tour from Cambridge University, and its aim is to bring the works of Shakespeare to as wide an audience as possible in the United States and beyond.

Now in its 17th year, CAST has been performing to packed houses and critical acclaim since 2000. Each September, Cambridge’s most talented actors, designers, directors and technicians travel across the Atlantic to bring a Shakespeare play and educational workshops to colleges, high schools and theaters.

This year’s production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is no less ambitious, showcasing the leading dramatic talent in Cambridge, including those actors and directors about to enter the world of professional theater.

The cast of CAST

Oberon – Benedict Clarke

Ben is in his second year studying English at St. Catharine’s College.

The last time he was in the U.S., he narrowly avoided arrest and fell in love. Here’s hoping CAST is every bit as eventful!

Titania – Dolores Carbonari

Dolores is going into her third year reading English at Queen’s College.

She is desperately excited to be going to the U.S. for the first time, and hopes to return with the taste of fried chicken and an accent.

Puck – Seth Kruger

Seth studied English at Gonville & Caius College.

Going on CAST has been his dream since arriving at Cambridge. Words cannot express how it feels to end his time here doing just that.

Lysander – Harry Redding

Harry is in his second year studying education with English and drama at St. John’s College.

He is beyond excited for the tour and cannot wait to see what America has to offer!

Demetrius – Ed Limb

Ed studied English at Pembroke College.

He is thrilled to be returning to the U.S. following the success of Disney World 2001.

Hermia – Katurah Morrish

Katurah has just graduated from St. John’s College with a degree in education with English and drama.

Having never been to America before, CAST combines her biggest loves: theater, Shakespeare and traveling.

Helena – Xanthe Burdett

Xanthe is a finalist studying education with English and drama at Homerton College.

Bottom – Helen Vella Taylor

Helen is in her third year studying education with English and drama at Homerton.

A quiet country girl, Helen is extremely excited to experience the excitement the U.S. has to offer!

Quince/Fairy- William Ashford

Will has just graduated from St, John’s College where he studied music.

He hopes to understand “America” as a global phenomenon and to sample digestible delicacies (e.g. Key lime pie).

The CAST performances of ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ are scheduled to run from Sept. 25-28, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Adults, $25 and students, $15. For more information and to book online, see www.cds.ky.