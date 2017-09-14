Whether it’s resident DJs playing throughout the week, or special monthly events such as full moon celebrations, Cayman offers a surprisingly substantial number of DJs and DJ nights of different genres. With very talented DJs, both local and internationally bred, local beat aficionados will no doubt find a DJ and a night that takes their fancy, no matter what their musical preference.

Master Mixers

RKM

DJRKM has been entertaining Seven Mile Beach patrons for over a decade. He started the ever-popular Barolo Fridays, and recently acquired Whiskey Mist with his partner Denis. His popular nights include Friday nights at Barolo or Whiskey Mist and a strong run of Wednesday nights for over two years at Royal Palms. He is part owner of four different establishments – Whiskey Mist, Lillie’s Nightclub, and two new ventures, Kuboh Bar & Grill (modeled after Tao in Vegas) and an eatery opening this summer.

Eden Rox

Part of Oneworld Entertainment alongside DJ Craig, DJ Derek, and DJ Natural, Eden Rox loves to get people moving with a diverse mix of music: ‘70s Funk to Current Top 40, world beats to soul music, Caribbean to hip hop. Playing bongos with his DJ mixes adds a unique live element to the party that can’t be found elsewhere.

Craig Oneworld

With roots in House Music from the original Bed and OBar days, as well as cofounding Calico Jack’s Full Moon Parties, Craig Oneworld continues to keep a house influence in his music, but appreciates all types of music and remixes, as well as the newer EDM movement. Other current interests are Latin and African vibes, with a personal preference for new culture reggae.

Derek B

DJ Derek B is a DJ, MC and event host, who spent many years in nightclubs and live-to-air radio broadcasts. Versed in a variety of genres Derek is known to drop a solid “old school” hip hop set.

Natural

DJ Natural started DJing at an early age with heavy reggae and urban influences and now loves making people dance while spinning Top 40, disco, house and Caribbean tunes. Natural’s newest venture is into Video DJing.

Selecta Renegade

Selecta Renegade has been DJing for over 20 years. He has lived in Miami and was Resident DJ for Prive on South Beach and SET Nightclub and toured the Caribbean and North America extensively. Renegade is co-owner of Star 92.7 and received the Cayman National Cultural Foundation 2016 Gold Medal Award for the Arts and the CMEA 2016 DJ Award. You can find him weekly at Club Ville on the waterfront playing Open Format on Fridays, 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Billy Corduroy

DJ Billy Corduroy is part of the Epic Day Entertainment roster of DJs alongside Urusai. Having grown up on his father’s eclectic combination of funk, disco, soul and synth-infused ‘80s music (Depeche Mode, Human League) Billy ended up with quite a mixed spectrum of musical influence. Today, this translates into his sets where he picks apart and infuses together all the pieces of music that he loves best: beautiful synth work, rolling bass lines, and big soulful vocal hooks… all on top of a foot-shuffling house beat.

Urusai

Native New Zealander, Sam Muir aka Urusai was involved in rock music as a teenager playing several instruments in different bands, but always had a separate love for electronic music, and learnt from some of New Zealand’s most influential house music DJs. The name Urusai is Japanese and means loud or noisy, and he plays a range of music focused mostly on deep, funky and driving house, always getting the dance floor bumping.

Sam has DJed all over the world including gigs in Ibiza, Thailand, Canada, and Pamplona. He has played at some of the biggest clubs in London namely Ministry of Sound, Brixton Academy, KoKo and The White House, also holding residences in New Zealand, England and now here with us in the Cayman Islands.

Glenroy Murray

Glenroy describes himself as a “purveyor of deep infectious dance grooves and a feel-good atmosphere.” His musical sets are the result of growing up on Jamaica’s reggae, dancehall, soca, calypso, disco funk, soul, synth-infused 80s music, hip hop and rhythm-and-blues, infused with the house and dance music he experienced while living in England.

Lin

DJ Lin has been a constant in Cayman’s DJ music scene since the mid-‘90s. Building himself up from small events, to forming DJ group Coalition Sound with Keith Tibbetts in the late 90s, to becoming the regular DJ at many of Cayman’s top nightclubs such as Planet, Sharkey’s, Rum Heads and Next Level/Jet Lin can be heard at the island’s top events and venues, including Royal Palms on Friday nights.

Jonesian

Doug Jones was one half of Canadian DJ duo Fragglerock DJs and has opened and closed for a variety of artists such as Def Leppard, Beyonce, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Lil Wayne, Elephant Man and John Legend. Jonesian performs locally and internationally and is a chameleon of genres, able to read the crowd and provide the perfect mix to get the party started.

Khy Boogie

DJ Khy Boogie has DJed and promoted since 1998 with residencies in Sydney, London & New York. His main genres are funk, soul, reggae hip hop, boogie, groove, nu disco, deep house and g-house. Khy’s current residency is on Friday nights 6 – 10 p.m. at Anchor & Den, Marriott.

Venues

Anchor & Den

The Marriott’s fresh and funky inside restaurant and bar Anchor & Den hosts DJ Khy Boogie as their resident DJ every Friday evening. Enjoy their Apothecary happy hour with $5 cocktails while Khy provides the perfect backdrop of beats.

Barolo

Edoardo’s adjoining lounge bar Barolo has become quite the popular venue since its inception in 2009. On Friday nights DJ Wow entertains patrons from 9 p.m. – 2 a.m. playing top 40 tracks, a little reggae while keeping some local flair too.

Royal Palms

The beachside bar has a host of DJ nights throughout the week. Sunset Sessions on Mondays offers 2-4-1 happy hour on everything from 5-7 p.m. (5-9 p.m. during slow season) while sophisticated house and chilled beats are provided by DJ Urusai and guests.

7 Mile Beats on Wednesday nights offers current and classic house music on the Oceanfront Patio from 9:30 p.m. – 1 a.m. with DJs such as Urusai, Glenroy and Jonesian. Fridays offer two options, an eclectic array of island-style Top 40, oldies and soca at Island Mix with DJ Lin on the Oceanfront Patio, or EDM/House Music at the Pool Club with DJ Jonesian.

Hemingways

Beachside restaurant and bar Hemingways recently had a face lift, now offering an Asian Fusion menu alongside its spectacular beach and poolside location. The outdoor terrace area offers room to dine al fresco and there is lots of space to sit back and relax around the pool and pool bar. They have a resident DJ – Matt Ebanks – from Wednesday to Saturday, 3 – 9 p.m.

Calico Jack’s

Calico’s monthly full moon parties are legendary, with DJs such as DJ Billy Corduroy, DJ Jonesian and DJ Craig providing the perfect backdrop to dance away the night under the full moon. Occasionally international DJs are also flown in.

On Saturdays Calico’s also comes alive with Jackpot Saturday, where DJ Jonesian spins the best island house music.

Kaibo

Kaibo’s monthly Luna del Mar event is a spectacular full moon dining experience with a creative ‘sharing feast’ menu and sometimes DJs are featured, providing chilled-out beats to match the laid-back affair. Check for details when making reservations, which are a must due to the popularity of the event.

Whiskey Mist and Lillie’s

DJRKM entertains the masses at TGIF at Whiskey Mist every Friday from 9 p.m. until close with Open Format Music. Press Play Fridays then takes place upstairs at Lillie’s and is the Whiskey Mist Official After Party. DJRKM, alongside DJ Glenroy, take over the decks from 1:30 – 4 a.m.

Cayman Cabana

Soca Session Saturdays at Cayman Cabana features a weekly celebration of the spirit of Caribbean Carnival culture with music food and drinks.

Music at this sexy oceanside session is provided by the island’s top DJs such as DJ Fross and Jason Gilbert, and patrons are encouraged to come early for signature dinner specials including jerk chicken and fresh local seafood and fare.

The Wharf

The Wharf Happy Hour provides the perfect location for Oneworld DJs to provide a Sunset Vibes set from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. on Fridays.

The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman

One World DJs play at The Ritz-Carlton Silver Palm Lounge on Fridays, taking requests and spinning Top 40 hits from 9 p.m. – midnight.

Margaritaville Beach Resort

Tiago Black will be performing in YARA every Thursday and Friday from 9 p.m. – midnight and Saturday 9 – 11 p.m. Tiago Black is Brazilian born DJ coming straight from Ireland to the Cayman Islands. Tiago has performed around the world and his eclectic style makes a trip to YARA fun and exciting.

Note that information can change and some venues are closed or have lighter schedules in September. Contact them ahead of time to make sure your favorite spinner is working that night.