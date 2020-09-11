Epic Day brings boat parties back

After the lull in events due to COVID-19, Epic Day Entertainment returns this weekend with a boat party.

There will be classic house music playing all Saturday afternoon, with revellers setting sail on the Sundancer from the Cayman Islands Yacht Club. DJs Billy Corduroy, Urusai and Mat Banx will provide the soundtrack for a beautiful day on the waves. The boat will stop at Starfish Point to allow partygoers a chance to get some saltwater therapy.

In the spirit of supporting each other in these weird times, local bartender Todd Shipster is offering two boat party tickets and a bar tab for someone who wants to go but can’t afford it. The only expectation is that the person who receives these two tickets pays another kindness forward. Email [email protected] if you want to be considered for these tickets.

| The party starts at 1:30pm. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the boat with a cash bar on board. Buy tickets online at www.eventpro.ky.