Police arrest three after boat chase

Joint Marine Unit officers arrested three men who arrived in Cayman waters from Jamaica last Thursday night following a brief pursuit at sea.

According to a statement from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, shortly before 11 p.m., marine officers on patrol off the eastern side of the Grand Cayman came upon the canoe. During the short chase, occupants of the canoe were seen throwing packages overboard.

After police intercepted the canoe, they took the three men into custody on suspicion of importation. Police said “a large quantity of packages” was recovered.

Police also confiscated caged roosters that they found on the canoe.

The suspects, all from Jamaica, remained in police custody Friday.