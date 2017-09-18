New Esterley Tibbetts lanes open Wednesday

On Wednesday, two new lanes on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway between the Camana Bay South roundabout and the Butterfield roundabout will be open, and the two lanes vehicles have been traveling on will be closed, according to a press release from the Dart Group, which is undertaking the project.

Traffic will be redirected on the new lanes while the old ones undergo reconstruction, stated the press release. The reconstruction will include the old lanes being elevated by five feet to be level with the new road, said Dart Senior Marketing Communications Coordinator Alyson Hay.

Ms. Hay said Dart does not have a confirmed date at this time for the construction to be finished, but she said the work will take “a few months.”

Residents who live in the Lakeside condos beside the Esterley Tibbetts Highway will be able to access the development through a temporary cut-through road that runs across the future northbound lanes, Ms. Hay said.

Once completed, the road will be a four-lane highway and is expected to ease traffic congestion in the area. This means the Esterley Tibbetts Highway will be a continuous four-lane, dual carriageway from Batabano Road in West Bay to the Butterfield roundabout in George Town.