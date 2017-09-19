Armour Expo to feature legal experts

Cayman FinTech expert and Maples and Calder lawyer Abraham Thoppil, and IT, corporate governance and commercial transactions lawyer Duncan C. Card of Bennett Jones in Bermuda will be among the speakers at the cybersecurity Armour Expo 2017 on Sept. 28 at the Marriott Beach Resort.

They will address the demands of cybersecurity as a corporate governance priority, especially concerning insurance, FinTech, alternative currencies, cloud and SaaS computing, as well as the wider commercial dependency on internet communications.

“It is important to ensure that entities operating in the FinTech space are compliant with the goals of our regulated financial services industry,” Mr. Thoppil said.

As dual Canadian and Bermuda business attorney, Mr. Card said his presentation will address the duties of corporate governance, regulatory compliance and essential risk management in commercial and governmental environments that entirely depend on a global communications infrastructure that was not inherently designed for security.

The conference, hosted by eShore and Optiv, includes cyber-secret futurist and author of “The Imperfect Secret,” Arthur Keleti; Jay Ranade, author of “Best of Byte”; and Ignite MVP and author J. Peter Bruzzese.

The conference will examine technology innovations, new regulatory mandates and general data protection regulations, followed by an evening social at Hemingways on Seven Mile Beach.

The conference is preceded by a cybersecurity course and exam preparation on Sept. 26 and 27.