Paul Njoka, vice president at Kensington Management Group, has committed to donate all of the fees he received for presenting a public speaking workshop for the Cayman Islands Marketing Professionals Association to the Lighthouse School.

Mr. Njoka’s summer workshop, which focused on improving presentation and speaking skills, was attended by marketing and financial services professionals and students.

“Being able to contribute to the professional development of others is always rewarding, but the opportunity to make an even larger contribution to the community is what makes it really meaningful,” Mr. Njoka said.

The Lighthouse School caters to students who have moderate to profound special education needs, including students on the autism spectrum.

Principal Elroy Bryan said, “It’s great when members of the community reach out to us and support our school and our staff, as it helps us to better support our students. We have an exceptional team, amazing students, and this will help us make this new school year even more successful.”

Former Goldman executive joins Danesmead Partners

Cayman-based alternative fund governance specialists Danesmead Partners has appointed former Goldman Sachs Executive Director Emma Stevens as a principal of the firm.

Ms. Stevens will head the fund fiduciary’s London office and serve as a consultant and independent director to startup and established alternative investment groups.

She will also serve as the head of European Business Development for Danesmead.

With more than 14 years’ experience at Goldman Sachs as an executive director in the Prime Brokerage Consulting group and as head of Prime Brokerage Compliance EMEA, Ms. Stevens has assisted hedge fund managers across a wide range of business and regulatory areas.

Greg Bennett and Nick Gaze, co-founders of Danesmead, said in a press release, “We are delighted to be adding someone with Emma’s experience to our team, and we believe that having offices in Cayman, New York and now London, combined with a further diversity in our knowledge, enables us to continue to improve the breadth and depth of our services to investors and investment managers.”

CIMA’s charity walk-run raises more than $10K

The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority raised $10,969.77 from its inaugural 5K and 10K Charity Walk/Run in May. The money was donated to literacy and numeracy programs in various local government primary schools.

CIMA Managing Director Cindy Scotland thanked all 328 participants and event partners for the support.

Ms. Scotland confirmed that the walk/run will become an annual event to support grassroots projects in local schools.

“As a financial regulator, part of the authority’s mission is to protect and enhance Cayman’s position as a leading financial center through the use of highly skilled professionals. Therefore, it is also our obligation to help ensure that local students are given every opportunity to flourish, so that they may one day contribute to the continued success of these islands,” she said.

Butterfield to donate $50,000 to charity

Butterfield Bank is inviting applications from local charities and not-for-profit organizations for a $50,000 donation that will mark the bank’s 50-year anniversary in the Cayman Islands. Applicants should outline the initiative or cause that the money would be used for and the ultimate benefit to the Cayman Islands.

Butterfield was incorporated in the Cayman Islands on Nov. 17, 1967, as one of the first banks to be granted a full banking license in the jurisdiction.

“We’re proud of how far we’ve come and we want to thank our customers, and our employees, for helping us to get here,” said the bank’s managing director, Michael McWatt.

Butterfield has a community giving program that donates nearly $250,000 to various charities each year.

The deadline for applications is Friday, Sept. 29. More information and submission details can be found on the bank’s website.

Truman Bodden Law School lecturer presents research

LLM Course Leader Laura Panades recently presented her latest research at an international conference in Luxembourg. This research will feed into Ms. Panades’s teaching on the new LLM in International Finance: Law and Regulation at the Truman Bodden Law School, a press release states.

The Academic Research Network on Agencification of European Union Governance studies how EU agencies use their executive power on behalf of the European Commission and other institutions.

The network brings together academics and practitioners in analyzing common governance programs from different disciplines, such as politics, economics and law.

Ms. Panades’s research examined how European institutions have allocated funding to transport infrastructure, focusing on the role of executive agencies. Publication of the conference paper is expected later this year.

Ms. Panades said the conclusions of her study seek to inform and optimize future action on transport policy at the European level.

“Such conclusions are also valuable to the Cayman Islands, to inform further developments on public procurement and infrastructure funding,” she said. “People from around the world are becoming more and more interested to learn about the Cayman Islands’ legal system. This conference was an excellent opportunity to put Cayman on the map,” she said.

The findings of the conference will soon be published as a series of working papers by the University of Luxembourg.

IMAC sponsors app

The Insurance Managers Association of Cayman announced it is the sole sponsor of the new conference app at this year’s American Society for Healthcare Risk Management (ASHRM).

Delegates at the conference will be able to learn more about the Cayman Islands through the app and connect with Cayman delegates, as well as register for a grand prize of two passes to the Cayman Captive Forum. The pass includes a five-day stay at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman.

The conference app was popular in 2016, when 75 percent of delegates were active users, a press release states.

“People will be seeing a great deal more from Cayman on digital platforms,” said Linda Haddleton, chairwoman of IMAC. “We invite people to engage and communicate with us both online and offline.”

IMAC recently released its first quarterly webinar. The video features a panel with Kieran O’Mahony, senior vice president and client services leader at Marsh Management Services; Suzanne Sadlier, deputy head of Insurance at the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority; and Julie Robertson, partner and chair at Honigman Miller Schwartz and Cohn. The session was moderated by Andre Ebanks, senior legislative policy adviser at the Department of Financial Services.

The discussion centered on the state of Cayman as a captive insurance domicile, the trends in the insurance marketplace, the proportionate regulatory infrastructure in Cayman and how Cayman has continued to develop and innovate over its 40-plus year history in the captive insurance industry.

Local tech entrepreneur launches banking app

A mobile banking app created by Cayman Islands tech entrepreneur and CEO of Awetech Group Xavier Ebanks and his Jamaican co-founder Craig Leslie won second place in the recently held National Commercial Bank Digital Innovation Challenge in Jamaica. The competition was aimed at creating technology-based partnerships between the bank and digital disruptors.

Mr. Ebanks said Awetech’s newly designed “Bookthatspot” appl focuses on online scheduling which allows bank customers to check on the availability of a bank’s service staff and upload relevant documents ahead of an appointment.

Mr. Ebanks said the app can help with setting up appointments with banking officials and will shorten general wait times in banks.