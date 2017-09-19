The 2017 CUC Primary Football League Boys Opening Rally is set for 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 at the T.E. McField sports field (Annex field) in George Town.

Record-setting four-time defending Opening Rally champions Cayman Prep aim to continue the school’s winning ways. Prep secured last year’s Opening Rally title with a 2-1 penalty shootout victory over Cayman International School.

This year, 10 schools are competing: Cayman Prep; Cayman International School; St. Ignatius Prep; George Town Primary; Red Bay Primary; Savannah Primary; Sir John A. Cumber Primary; Prospect Primary; Cayman Brac; and Triple C.

The Opening Rally is a fast-paced one-day tournament with games being a short 10 minutes per half with no offsides. Games must end with a winner.

If games are tied at the end of the 20 minutes, penalties will decide the victor.

The first round of play is the group stage, with schools being divided into one group of four schools (Zone A) and two groups of three (Zone B and Zone C).

Zone A has Cayman Brac, Cayman International School, George Town and Prospect Primary; Zone B has Cayman Prep, Savannah Primary and Triple C; and Zone C has Red Bay Primary, Sir John A. Cumber Primary and St. Ignatius Prep.

Schools play each other once in their respective group, with the two top schools from each group and the two best third-place schools advancing to the second round – the knockout stage. From the quarterfinals, the semifinalists are decided with the two winners advancing to the final and the two losers playing for third and fourth place.

The PFL Committee thanks all sponsors and encourages fans to make their way to the Annex field on Saturday to cheer on the youngsters.