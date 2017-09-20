50 years ago: Teacher returns to Bodden Town Primary School

In the Sept. 20, 1967 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, “Bodden Town Report” correspondent Floris McCoy wrote in her weekly column:

“Teacher Walters of the Bodden Town Primary School returned to take up his teaching responsibilities. We wish him a good term and also take the opportunity of congratulating him on his marriage to Joyce Jansen of Canada. We wish Mr. and Mrs. Walters a long and prosperous life together.

“Dwight Carter, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Cleveland Carter of this district, was a pupil of the Bodden Town and Savannah Elementary Schools and attended the ‘Jamaica Local Centre’ where he passed his 3-D Jamaica Local Exam.

“After leaving the Centre, Dwight went to the Secondary Grammar where he entered Form 4. At this time, he was studying on his own in 3 GCE subjects. He was successful and passed these – English, Geography and Scripture in January. Dwight took 6 other GCEs at school in June and was successful, passing five of the six. He recently took an exam, which would qualify him as an employee of the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce at George Town. Again he did well and is now on staff there.

“Miss Cheryl McCoy, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. H. McCoy returned to Jamaica where she attends school. Cheryl enjoyed her holidays at home and took an active part in youth activities. We wish her a successful school year.

“Sherline McLean, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Delma McLean, has taken up residence in Jamaica where she will be attending school. She is a former student of the Sec. Grammar School and we wish her success in her venture.

“Mr. and Mrs. Davis Powell are the happy parents of a baby boy born at the George Town Hospital. He is their fifth child.

“Returning home last week to Port Richey to spend a few weeks was Mrs. Don Armstrong. With her was Terry, her daughter. Also their friends who spent one week in Bodden Town and enjoyed their stay very much.”